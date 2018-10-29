Menu
RELIEF COMING: There is achance of rain in Central Queensland tomorrow. Bureau of Meteorology
Showers set to cool off scorching CQ

29th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

AFTER a scorching spring weekend, there is rain predicted to cool Central Queensland this week.

The mercury soared throughout the district this weekend, with Emerald hitting 40C and Rockhampton 38C.

Yeppoon was slightly cooler with tops of 31 on Sunday, but the region is still begging for some relief ahead of what is set to be a long, hot summer.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler this week, with a top of 32C expected in Rockhampton today, and tops between 29C and 31C for the remainder of the week.

Showers are predicted for Rockhampton on Monday to Wednesday, but less than 10mm is expected to fall.

On the coast, Yeppoon is expected to hit 28C today, and 26C tomorrow and Wednesday with showers also expected.

In Emerald, today it's expected to remain hot with a maximum of 38C and the high chance of thunderstorms, although they're likely to bring little relief in the form of rain.

Emerald will hit 33C tomorrow and 31C Wednesday, with showers likely to bring up to 10mm of rain on both days.

Fine weather will return on Thursday.

