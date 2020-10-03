Showfest brings families out for stunt-filled entertainment

SHOWFEST, standing in this year for the cancelled Rockhampton Agricultural Show, will conclude tonight.

The stunt show at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, which began on Thursday evening, was hosted by Showfest and Big Boys Toys.

It ran under a strict COVID Safe plan.

The show's COVID manager, Phae Barrett, said the exhibitors were pleased to be able to stretch their legs.

"This show is 100 per cent entertainment focused," she said.

"Thursday night was just a soft opening. Last night [Friday] was really popular.

"All the ride operators haven't had a show all year due to COVID, and they wanted to open up and get things going again."

Wandering the show.

Besides show bags, amusement rides, and snow cones, at the show were several eye-catching events and performers, including BMX and motorbike jumpers, motocross riders, a fire and whip show, a hot wheels stadium car show, and water jet pack acrobatics.

The shows were rotated and put on every half an hour so that large crowds did not gather all at once for an extended time.

"The idea is it's free-flowing," Ms Barrett said.

"These are world-class champion jet ski fly boarders: that's from your feet on the back of a jet ski flying in the air.

"They're 60 feet in the air and he does somersaults and all sorts up there."

The Loughnan family.

Ms Barrett said that Rockhampton residents wanted especially to go on rides and that it was a shame that certain attractions, such as end-of-show fireworks, were not possible because of the COVID Safe rules.

She said it was mostly whole families coming along, probably excited for something to do outside of their homes.

"It's been families and many, many children," she said. "The rides were definitely very attractive.

"I think mums and dads are really happy they've got somewhere to take the kids, get them out of the COVID blues."

Ana Moya selling fairy floss.

The event will move from Rockhampton to Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, and Bundaberg.

"We're ready for a big night tonight," Ms Barrett said.