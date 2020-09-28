Showfest with stunts, sideshow rides coming to Rocky

Walter Whip and The Flames will be at the Rockhampton Showfest.

A SHOWFEST with stunt shows, amusement rides, food court and a beer garden is coming to Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Presented by Big Boys Toys and Showfest Australia, the event is from Thursday, October 1, to Saturday, October 3.

There will be demonstrations of Hot Wheels stadium truck driving, jetpack and flyboard stunts, whips and flames and motocross stunts.

FMX stunts at the Rockhampton Showfest.

The event has Covid-safe measures in place.

Those who are feeling unwell, have visited a Covid hotspot or travelled overseas in the last 14 days are being asked to stay home.

Tickets must be purchased online and information will be used for Covid details.

SHOWFEST ROCKHAMPTON

Thursday October 1: 6pm to 10pm, rides only

Friday October 2: 3pm to 10pm, shows and rides

Saturday October 3: 10am to 10pm, shows and rides

To buy tickets, go to here.