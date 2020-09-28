Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Walter Whip and The Flames will be at the Rockhampton Showfest.
Walter Whip and The Flames will be at the Rockhampton Showfest.
News

Showfest with stunts, sideshow rides coming to Rocky

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
28th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SHOWFEST with stunt shows, amusement rides, food court and a beer garden is coming to Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Presented by Big Boys Toys and Showfest Australia, the event is from Thursday, October 1, to Saturday, October 3.

There will be demonstrations of Hot Wheels stadium truck driving, jetpack and flyboard stunts, whips and flames and motocross stunts.

FMX stunts at the Rockhampton Showfest.
FMX stunts at the Rockhampton Showfest.

The event has Covid-safe measures in place.

Those who are feeling unwell, have visited a Covid hotspot or travelled overseas in the last 14 days are being asked to stay home.

Tickets must be purchased online and information will be used for Covid details.

Showfest is coming to Rockhampton Showgrounds in October.
Showfest is coming to Rockhampton Showgrounds in October.

SHOWFEST ROCKHAMPTON

Thursday October 1: 6pm to 10pm, rides only

Friday October 2: 3pm to 10pm, shows and rides

Saturday October 3: 10am to 10pm, shows and rides

To buy tickets, go to here.

coronavirus rockhampton motocross rockhampton showgrounds rockhampton whats on stunt show whats on rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Poll: Vote online to decide Rocky’s biggest election issue

        Premium Content Poll: Vote online to decide Rocky’s biggest election issue

        News After assembling a list of important Rockhampton issues for the State Election, we now call on you to vote in our online poll to determine the most important.

        Water bomber fights large grass fire at Mt Chalmers

        Premium Content Water bomber fights large grass fire at Mt Chalmers

        News Police have also been called in to implement traffic control in the area.

        Praise for LNP’s four-lane, 110kmh Bruce Highway plan

        Premium Content Praise for LNP’s four-lane, 110kmh Bruce Highway plan

        News The massive $33b project where the Bruce Highway would be duplicated between Gympie...

        Player injury brings rugby grand final to lengthy halt

        Premium Content Player injury brings rugby grand final to lengthy halt

        Rugby Union WATCH THE REPLAY: Brothers go on to claim A-grade crown with win over Gladstone.