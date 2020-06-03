Menu
Calamvale Ward councillor Angela Owen is calling for information from the community after a disgusting deposit was left on a Brisbane City Council barbecue at Greenways Esplanade Park, Parkinson. Picture: Facebook
News

‘Sh*t cooked to charcoal’: disgusting find on council BBQ

Alex Treacy
3rd Jun 2020 7:58 AM
A DISGUSTING deposit has been left on a council barbecue over the weekend, with the local councillor calling for locals to dob in the offender as debate rages on social media over whether the faecal matter has human or canine origins.

A photo of the deposit at Greenways Esplanade Park in Parkinson was posted online to the Algester and Parkinson Residents Group just before 10am on Saturday morning.

Bron Glanfield said that it was "sh*t, but not dog sh*t", and that she had reported it to council.

"It's been cooked to charcoal too. This is f****** disgusting," she said.

"Owner of this should be made to eat it, spew it up and eat it again!"

On Sunday morning, Calamvale Ward councillor responded to the community concern expressed online.

Greenways Esplanade Park, Parkinson. Picture: Google Maps
"Yesterday residents expressed genuine concern about an unknown person creating an unhygienic situation at the BBQ at Greenways Esplanade Park," she said.

"I can confirm a clean was completed yesterday and this morning an additional high pressure clean to disinfect and sanitise the area was completed."

"If anyone has information in regard to the person responsible in relation to this matter please contact my office via phone 3131 7022 or email Calamvale.ward@bcc.qld.gov.au."

Social media was quick to condemn the unknown poo bandit.

"People are just grots. Thanks for the heads up," Lizi Gardner said.

"That was disgusting never thought people would be that low," Luana Wilson said.

Others debated the species of its origin.

"That has been deliberately placed there or a human has defecated on it," Annette Gail Garton said.

"Is that poo or a toad?" Cooper Johnston asked.

 

Originally published as 'Sh*t cooked to charcoal': disgusting find on council BBQ

