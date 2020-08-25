Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Owners of a brothel and adult store have warned the perpetrator of a wave of poo-nami attacks on their businesses will be caught.
Owners of a brothel and adult store have warned the perpetrator of a wave of poo-nami attacks on their businesses will be caught.
Crime

Sh*tstorm as serial poo-bomber terrorises brothel

by Brayden Heslehurst
25th Aug 2020 3:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serial poo bandit has rocked a brothel and adult store just south of Brisbane's CBD.

Both 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store have placed signs out the front of their venues on Logan Rd at Woolloongabba after someone had dumped dog poo all over their driveways and bushes about 10 times over the past fortnight.

"Warning!!! To that person who keeps dumping their dog poo bags on our premises, we will pass your photo onto the police. So please stop," the signs said.

A worker from Eves Kiss adult store said it was disgraceful and annoying.

Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store
Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store

"We just found bags and bags of dog poo in the bushes and in our driveway at the front of our place," the worker said.

"It's incredibly annoying because we don't want to pick that crap up.

"It happened a lot over a period of a couple of weeks."

The worker said it had stopped since they placed the signs up over the weekend.

Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store.
Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store.

"It's pretty standard that people walk their dogs in the area, especially during COVID, more people are walking their dogs and usually there is a bit of littering here and there," she said.

"However, this goes beyond any understanding, it's just disgraceful.

"Although since we put the signs up we saw someone walking a dog look at the sign then bolt up the street."

Originally published as Sh*tstorm as serial poo-bomber terrorises Brisbane brothel

crime poo-bomber public nuisance

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        Premium Content New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        News Three quarters of the Clarke Creek wind farm’s energy will go to the publicly-owned Stanwell Corporation.

        • 25th Aug 2020 2:53 PM
        Adani protesters to plead guilty to security guard assault

        Premium Content Adani protesters to plead guilty to security guard assault

        Crime Two anti-Adani protesters allegedly pulled and dragged the contract worker to the...

        PAYNE CUP: St Brendans’ finals hopes on line against TCC

        Premium Content PAYNE CUP: St Brendans’ finals hopes on line against TCC

        Rugby League WATCH IT LIVE: ‘There’s a great rivalry between these sides.’

        ‘Single gunshot fired into driver’s side window’

        Premium Content ‘Single gunshot fired into driver’s side window’

        News Rockhampton police are seeking the public’s help with an attempted murder...