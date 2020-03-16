Shuker outlines plans for if he is elected to Rocky council

INFRASTRUCTURE will be at the top of Gavin Shuker’s list if he is elected as division two councillor for Rockhampton Regional Council.

The Rocky born and bred man has nominated for council in an effort to give back to a community that has given him countless opportunities.

“I was lucky enough make captain of my chosen sport, I owe everything to Rocky for how much it has given me,” he said.

He was touch football captain for the Australian Mens Open team at the 2003 World Cup.

In mid-2017 Mr Shuker bought the vacant CQ Leagues Club after it was placed into receivership in January 2017.

He transformed it and reopened it as Rocky Sports Club and it now has 23,000 members and 65 clubs, events and associations.

He also owns Inferno Sports, an apparel company for sporting teams including the likes of the Queensland Firebirds.

Mr Shuker grew up in Berserker and now lives in Frenchville. He has been involved with the community all of his life.

“I love the community and I just think I can contribute in some way,” he said.

Mr Shuker was approached by various people who said he should run for council.

“It’s good that people think of you in that way,” he said.

He already gets feedback through members of the club and hears concerns of the community so has an understanding of what they would like.

He plans to listen to ­constituents about their wants and needs.

“If I can help in any way,” he said.

Mr Shuker has been in the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service for 28 years and can bring this emergency management background to the council table.

He noted he would like to see fire mitigation through Frenchville, Nerimebra and around the Berserkers.

Within his division he would like to see Mount Archer be transformed into more of a tourist destination.

In his campaigning in the past couple of weeks he has heard from residents who are concerned about Frenchville Road and the school.

What Mr Shuker is really passionate about is building infrastructure in Rockhampton.

Mr Shuker last year revealed plans for a stadium to be built at Victoria Park.

The integrated multi-sport precinct would have a 8500 permanent seating capacity and 16,000 seats in total with temporary seating.

“I truly believe you have to build infrastructure to get people to come,” Mr Shuker said.

“If we are going to grow and survive as a city...

“I think we are lacking in infrastructure compared to other cities along the coast.”