'ShuShu lets me get away with anything': former Rocky drag queen

ShuShu Funtanna aka David McKone will return to Rockhampton at the weekend in a homecoming performance of fabulous drag show, Bubblegum Candy Princess at Flamingo's on Quay.

SHUSHU Funtanna gets away with things her alter-ego David McKone never would.

Mischievous, fabulous, bright and camp; the drag queen makes herself known as soon as she enters the room, and promises to do the same of the Flamingo's on Quay stage this weekend.

David, 21, first discovered ShuShu at age 16 during his time at the St Brendan's College in Yeppoon.

Wigs, luscious lips, figure-hugging outfits and brows on fleek are now staples.

"ShuShu lets me get away with a lot of things," David said during a break from his day job as a barrista and service manager at Woolworths.

"So many things that ShuShu would do , David normally would never do.

"So it's definitely my opportunity to be a little more boisterous and outgoing, even though in my boy life I am still pretty outgoing, but definitely ShuShu is like a next level.

"As soon as she is in the room you will definitely notice her."

Miss Funtanna has escalated to stardom in Brisbane, and will return to Rockhampton this Saturday for a homecoming performance of her own creation; Bubblegum Candy Princess.

By her side is Dylan Bendall, aka Gayleen Tuckwood, who has been David's/ShuShu's best friend since their Catholic college days in CQ.

Also in the outrageous entourage are BeBe Gunn and Scarlett Fever, who will take the Flamingo's on Quay stage for a ClubRok hosted event.

"I put this together this show because my drag, and what I want to be portraying is bright and happy and fun and campy," she said of the performance, now one year in the making.

"It's all food themed and sweet themed and bright colours, and a little bit cheeky as well, it's definitely a feel good show.

"Lots of really good dance numbers and numbers everyone knows... it's a really good fun time."

ShuShu has gained fame, performing into the wee hours among some of Brisbane's best.

Only three years deep into her drag life, Miss Funtanna revels in the experience of those who have been doing it for a decade.

Her return to Rockhampton is timely, as the marriage equality discussion reaches fever pitch.

She was pleased to hear news of the newly-formed same-sex support group, the Cap Coast Equality Alliance, and said she often uses her platform to vocalise the significance of marriage equality.

In an eloquent and hilarious video, ShuShu said she cannot wait to throw the "biggest gay party" when a "yes" vote is passed.

"As a young 21-year-old gay man, although marriage isn't in my immediate future, I would like to one day marry the man of my choosing... when I find out if he's rich enough," she said.

"Because I feel equal opportunities and equality is something very important, and should be a priority in Australia.

"Whether it be gender or race or sexual orientation, and in 2017 I feel like it's gone on long enough.

"I can't think of a single valid reason outside of peoples personal religious views that someone would not want to allow gay marriage, allow marriage equality.

"I can't wait to throw the biggest gay party when marriage equality is legalised; Beyonce and Gaga and all those fun things."

Bubblegum Candy Princess will be performed at Flamingo's On Quay from 8.30pm Saturday, August 19.