Shy Rockhampton teen on the runway to a model future

LATEISHA Hughes was in a sense of disbelief when she found out she was one of seven girls to be accepted into the 2019 Elite Avenue Rockhampton Model Mentor Scholarship Program.

The 17-year-old North Rockhampton State High School student said she didn't set any high expectations to win the scholarship because she lacked confidence in herself.

"I am a shy person,” she said.

"Modelling makes me feel confident and gets me out of my comfort zone.

"When I saw the post I thought I would just apply for this, but I probably won't get anywhere.

"I was shocked when I saw I had been accepted, it was really exciting. I was like, 'oh my gosh, this is actually happening'.”

Ms Hughes said her dream was to be a role model for young girls who lacked confidence and she hoped the scholarship would allow her to achieve that.

"I want to be able to build my brand and build an image for myself that empowers confidence in young girls,” she said.

"I think being a public figure would give me a voice to give to those girls.

"I am also hoping the scholarship will teach me how to create a mood board before a shoot, correct poses and important stuff like that.”

Although part of her is nervous going into the new endeavour, she said she was ready to give it her all. Her advice to others trying to get into modelling was to be confident and try things.

"If you have got a local photographer book a shoot with them because you never know what could happen,” she said.

"Also, if you are ever presented with a scholarship, take it. It could provide you with so many opportunities.”