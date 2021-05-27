Sian Kingi killer makes new bid for freedom

THE man who abducted, raped and murdered Sunshine Coast schoolgirl Sian Kingi in one of Queensland's most horrific crimes has made a bid for freedom.

Former investigators - including past Queensland Police Commissioner Bob Atkinson - have called for the killer to never be released, saying he is beyond rehabilitation.

The sickening killing of 12-year-old Sian on the Sunshine Coast almost 35 years ago shocked Australia.

Murdered schoolgirl Sian Kingi.

Sian, who was last seen riding her yellow 10-speed bike home from school in Noosa Heads, was abducted, raped and murdered by Barrie Watts, with the help of his then-wife Valmae Beck, on November 27, 1987.

Beck and Watts were both sentenced to life imprisonment.

Police did not believe Sian's murder was Watts' only crime and would charge him in the 1990s with the murder of Helen Mary Feeney, a 31-year-old teaching student and mother who was abducted from a Carseldine college in late 1987.

Her body was never found and Watts, who is now in his late 60s, was acquitted of her murder.

Beck later died in prison and police believe she took the secrets of other crimes to her grave.

Mr Atkinson, who investigated Sian's murder during his time a detective, said Watts should stay in prison until he dies.

Barrie Watts in prison.

"I am totally opposed to the possible release of Barrie Watts on parole for the murder of Sian Kingi," he said.

"Having been associated with all aspects of the matter, it is my view he would be an unacceptable community risk.

"The sentencing judge said at the time words to the effect that he should not be released unless he was so old and infirm that he could not be a risk.

"That would not be the case at the present time.

"Surely there are some crimes where in all the circumstances, life imprisonment means just that and the offender forfeits forever the right to re-enter society. If so, this is one such matter."

Barrie Watts when he was arrested.

Retired detective Neil Magnussen was in charge of the Sunshine Coast criminal investigation branch at the time of Sian's murder.

"It was a horrific, horrific murder committed on a very, very innocent young girl," he said.

"(Watts) will never, ever be rehabilitated, ever.

"As far as I'm concerned, he should never be released."

Mr Magnussen said he had the terrible task of telling Sian's mother exactly what had happened to her daughter, describing it as one of the worst moments of his career.

"He's got a thing about young women and girls. He'll never stop. He's a danger to the public," Mr Magnussen said.

Another retired detective, Earl Seymore, said in a statement that he did not want to cause more trauma to those involved in the case, but believed people needed to "speak up for Sian".

"I am of the firm belief that if Watts is released, he will continue to be a danger to the public," he said.

"All evidence, including forensic, indicated that Sian was subjected to horrific pain and suffering inflicted by Watts."

Barrie Watt's wife Valmae Beck. She died in jail in 2008.

Sunshine Coast MP Dan Purdie, a former child abuse and homicide detective, said the news Watts had made an application for parole had shocked his community.

"It's raised a lot of emotion with detectives and police who worked on that case a long time ago," he said.

"There's potentially never been a more calculated and horrific crime committed."

A prison officer said Watts was a bit of a "loner" and kept to himself.

Watts had previously worked in the officer's mess at Wolson jail.

The officer said Watts had moved from secure to residential which is the cushier section of the jail "years ago".

"He doesn't speak, he doesn't say nothing," the officer said.

"He is an incidental person you wouldn't know existed if you didn't know who he was.

"He's a bit of a loner, low profile. Most of the prisoners in there wouldn't even know what he is in for.

"You're going back 30 years, people forget the crimes he did. He doesn't talk about anything. Keeps to himself.

"He's residential. He would have been there a good five to seven years."

