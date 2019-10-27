Sibling stars after answering SOS from his brother

HITTING OUT: Rockhampton Brothers' Bevan Moyes top scored with 29 as his team went on to make 8/144 against Gracemere on Saturday.

CRICKET: Aaron Harmsworth starred with the bat after answering a last-minute SOS from his brother and Gracemere Bulls skipper Todd on Saturday.

Aaron blasted 43 runs of 23 balls to lead the Bulls to an eight-wicket win over Rockhampton Brothers in Round 4 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

Opener Luke Johnstone anchored the innings, finishing on 56 not out as his team reeled in Brothers total in the 31st over.

Todd called on the now retired Aaron when one of his players had to go to hospital just minutes before the start of play.

Rockhampton Brothers' Kobie O'Brien.

“I sent an SOS to Aaron, and I think he actually enjoyed playing,” Todd said.

“He was hitting the ball very cleanly for someone who hasn’t played since last year and hasn’t trained.

“He went out there looking to score quick runs and he did that.”

Brothers batted first and made 8-144 from their 40 overs, Bevan Moyes top scoring with 29.

Gracemere’s Curtis Duff bagged three wickets, while Kris McDonald took two.

Todd said he was pleased with how his bowlers restricted Brothers’ scoring in the second half of their innings.

“Brothers number two and three batter did well to see off the new ball,” he said.

Gracemere's Luke Johnstone.

“They did well for the first 20 but our bowlers held them back for the next 20.

“They were 2/90 when I brought Adam Van Bael on. He didn’t get any wickets but he bowled really well.

“He was our standout bowler along with Steven Munchow; they bowled tight overs which helped to build pressure and allowed us to take wickets at the other end.”

Gracemere are second on the ladder behind the Frenchville Falcons, who scored a 163-run win over Cap Coast Parkana in the other game of the round.

Jack Harris made 105 and Joe McGahan 89 as the Falcons piled on the runs to finish at 4-236.

In reply, Cap Coast were skittled for 73, with Frenchville’s Logan Whitfield and Sam Chew both taking three wickets.