Siblings making Central Queensland league history

Siblings Ryan and Hannah Burke make club history as the pair both captain their respective A-grade teams. Jessica Powell

WITH a name that suggests family, the Rockhampton Brothers rugby league club has a sibling duo making history.

For the first time in the clubs history, and arguably in Central Queensland's rugby league history, brother and sister duo Hannah and Ryan Burke will captain their respective A-grade teams for the 2018 season.

Though she played "a bit of footy” when she was younger, Hannah didn't start playing competitively until last year when the Brothers women's league team formed.

"It's a bit overwhelming,” she said.

"This is only our [Brothers women's rugby league team] second year in the competition, so I feel like it's a big responsibility.

"But I am so happy to have this opportunity.”

Playing for over 20 years, her brother Ryan has taken on the captaincy of the reigning A-grade premiers.

"It's a big responsibility to take on this year after winning the grand final last year,” Ryan said.

"But I am really enjoying the challenge so far.

It's a family affair as their Dad is a major sponsor of the club. Jessica Powell

Speaking of his sisters role within her team, Ryan said she is "a natural leader”.

"She's a lot better than me, that's for sure,” he laughed.

Hannah said it's been great being able to play in the blue and white.

"For me being around only two years, I have a lot to learn,” she said.

"Having Ryan and his experience around is great.

"I can learn from him, and seek guidance from him as well.”

The Burke's shared love of rugby league can be traced back through their family tree, as their Dad, Shane Burke, is one of the club's major sponsors (Burkey's Gracemere Quality Meats).

With the siblings both leading their teams to wins within the first few rounds, the jury is still out on who truly is, "the better Burke.”