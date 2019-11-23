Siblings score two major gongs at sports awards

RISING STAR: Emily Smith was named Junior Sportswoman of the Year at Rockhampton State High School's sports awards night. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

SCHOOL SPORTS: Siblings Jake and Emily Smith have scored two of the major gongs at the Rockhampton State High sports awards.

Jake was named Junior Sportsman of the Year, while Emily scored the female equivalent after both enjoyed a successful year in a variety of codes.

Jake Smith was Junior Sportsman of the Year.

Jake was the school’s age champion in athletics and cross country, and also competed in cross country at the Rockhampton and District School level.

He was part of the Rockhampton 14 years Oztag team that played at the State Cup and the under-14 Queensland Oztag Tri-Series.

Jake also played inter-school rugby league and basketball.

Multi-talented Emily competed at Rockhampton and District and then Capricornia level in athletics, cross country, softball, swimming and water polo. She, too, was the school’s age champion in athletics and cross country.

She also represented Rockhampton in Oztag and softball, and competed in inter-school netball, soccer, athletics and futsal.

Xavier Mason and Nikyta Campbell took out the senior sports awards.

Xavier advanced through to the school ranks to ultimately represent Queensland in AFL.

He was the school’s age champion in athletics and played interschool rugby league.

Xavier Mason was named Senior Sportsman of the Year at Rockhampton State High School's sports award evening.

Nikyta played for Capricornia in hockey and made it to Rockhampton and District level in athletics and hockey.

She was a member of the Central Queensland under-18 hockey team and the Rockhampton under-18 girls softball team.