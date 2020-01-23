Siblings set to shine for Australia in Test series

STAR SIBLINGS: Patrick and Lachlan Crow, Jaymon and Jardel Bob and Riley and Brayden Huggers will play for Australia at the 2020 Youth Trans-Tasman Test Series which starts in Newcastle on Friday. Picture: Allan Reinikka

STAR SIBLINGS: Patrick and Lachlan Crow, Jaymon and Jardel Bob and Riley and Brayden Huggers will play for Australia at the 2020 Youth Trans-Tasman Test Series which starts in Newcastle on Friday. Picture: Allan Reinikka

TOUCH: Three sets of brothers are gearing up for national duties in Newcastle.

Lachlan and Patrick Crow, Jaymon and Jardel Bob and Riley and Brayden Huggers are among 14 CQ players who will represent Australia in the 2020 Youth Trans-Tasman Test Series.

The tournament is contested by Australia and New Zealand and features six youth divisions – under-18 boys, girls and mixed and under-20 boys, girls and mixed.

It will be played in Newcastle from Friday to Sunday.

This is the third Australian selection for Lachlan Crow, who also played in the 2017 YTT in New Zealand and in the 2018 World Cup in Malaysia.

He will play in the under-20 boys team this week, alongside Rockhampton’s Cooper Marshall and Riley Huggers.

Australian touch representatives (back row, from left) Cooper Marshall, Nathanael Hannay, Lachlan Crow, Kirralee Costelloe, Riley Huggers, Zayne Cox, Jardel Bob; and (front row) Flynn Kelso, Patrick Crow, Jaymon Bob and Brayden Huggers. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Lachlan said he was excited for the challenge, and the chance to represent Australia on home soil.

He expects a strong showing from the 20s outfit.

“I want to play well and do everything I can to help the team win,” he said.

“We’re really structured and know how to play to our strengths.

“The under-20s will be a lot more physical. They will be bigger boys and quicker as well but we have a good team so we should be well suited.

“We also have the home ground advantage so hopefully that gives us an extra boost.”

Lachlan said it was fantastic to be turning out in the green and gold with his brother Patrick, who is in the under-18 boys team.

“That’s very significant. “To play for Australia is good but to play with a sibling is a big achievement,” he said.

Kirralee Costelloe: “I’m so excited to be able to represent our country.” Picture: Allan Reinikka

Kirralee Costelloe will make her Australian debut this week in the under-18 girls team.

“It’s such a surreal feeling. I’m so excited to be able to represent our country,” she said.

“This is my first time and I can’t think of a more exciting thing to be doing.”

“After the National Youth Championships we got all of our gear for the squad training and that was great.

“To get the call to say you can wear the real jersey was a pretty cool feeling.”

Costelloe is joined in the team by fellow CQ reps Emma Paki, Jaya Acutt and Sophie Duff.

“We’ve been playing with each other since we were 12 and we’ve travelled a lot together,” she said.

“It’s really good being able to play the sport you love with your best friends.”