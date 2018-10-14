Sibson twins take back-to-back buckles at Bulls 'n' Barrels

SPECIAL WIN: Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Year 9 student Payten Sibson on Raven took out the Jenny Leyden Buckle at Saturday night's Bulls 'n' Barrels at the Great Western Hotel.

RODEO: For the second year in a row, a Sibson has won the Jenny Leyden Buckle at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School's Bulls 'n' Barrels.

Payten Sibson claimed the coveted prize as the fastest RGGS rider in the junior barrel race, one of the biggest events on the program at the annual rodeo and breast cancer fundraiser.

The buckle is named in honour of Jenny Leyden, a stalwart of the school's P&F who lost her battle with cancer last year.

About 1200 spectators packed into the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night for the popular event, which is now in its 15th year.

They were treated to an entertaining program, which ranged from the pint-sized peewee barrel racers to the adrenalin-pumping open bull ride.

The arena fell silent for a minute before the rodeo started as the crowd stood to remember Year 12 student Olivia Harwood and her mother Beverley, who both died after a car accident at Oakey on October 2.

Competitors also wore black arm bands as a sign of respect for the much-loved members of the RGGS community.

The junior barrel race got proceedings off to a flying start, with Payten piloting her stock horse Raven around the three-leaf clover course in a time of 14.1 secs.

Amazingly, her twin sister Keeley clocked the same time to win the buckle last year.

Payten said it felt "so good” to win the buckle, and it was great coming up against her sibling in the arena.

"There's definitely a bit of sisterly rivalry but Keeley was happy for me so that's good,” she said.

"I've been barrel racing since I was 11 and was doing pony club before that.

"It's just the speed, going fast, I just love it.”

Event co-ordinator Noeleen Yates declared the Bulls 'n' Barrels a great success again.

She said while crowd numbers were slightly down on last year, with some people possibly deterred by the stormy weather, competitor numbers were up.

She said it was wonderful to see the ongoing community and competitor support for the event.