Sick act: Dead animal found hanging in car wash

Melanie Plane
| 21st Jun 2017 8:16 AM
Police have been notified of the discovery.
Police have been notified of the discovery.

**WARNING DISTRESSING IMAGE**

DISGUST and outrage is spreading through the Yeppoon community this morning following a shocking act of animal cruelty.

Community members shared their distress on Facebook page Yeppoon Families after an image was posted of a sick discovery at the Yeppoon Car Wash this morning.

A social media user posted a photo of a chicken found hanging by its foot at the community facility with the caption:

"A friend of mine pulled up at the car wash under the car park this morning to be faced with this!!!!!! JESUS!!!!!! What type of scumbag loser did this. Wake up to yourself you f@kwit.”

It appears the chicken was hung from a clip used to suspend car mats for cleaning.

A chicken was found hanging by its foot at the Yeppoon Car Wash.
A chicken was found hanging by its foot at the Yeppoon Car Wash.

It is understood the police have been notified along with Livingstone Shire Council.

The sick act comes after police on Thursday called for community assistance to help identify the people responsible for the unlawful wounding and subsequent killing of a cow and weaner on a Lake Mary property.

The owner of the two head told police he had heard what he believed to be gunshots prior to finding the cattle dead.

On further investigating, he has discovered that the cow and possibly the weaner, were wounded first by arrows and then shot and killed by a firearm.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

