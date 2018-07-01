‘Sick’ Tomic ‘deserves’ Wimbledon shot

Bernard Tomic called for a doctor and complained he felt like he wanted to vomit during his loss to Ruben Bemelmans.

Bernard Tomic called for a doctor and complained he felt like he wanted to vomit during his loss to Ruben Bemelmans.

BERNARD Tomic claims he deserved a Wimbledon reprieve, insisting he was sick during a listless final-round qualifying failure.

The Queenslander has been pitchforked into the All England Club draw as a lucky loser after a soft three-set elimination by Ruben Bemelmans.

But despite the heavy loss, Tomic has found his way into the world's premier tournament and he believes he is ready to capitalise.

"I was sick the last day and the day before and I got another chance to play Wimbledon. It's good so I still try to recover and do my best," he said.

"Playing Wimbledon, that's where it all started for me. I played qualies eight or nine years ago, it's where it all started for me.

"But I was not well and I was sick last week.

"Got sick and now I get another chance and I've got to take it.

"But I think I deserve another shot so obviously I was not well. So I get another chance at Wimbledon and I have to try and take it."

Tomic lost an exhibition match 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 to South Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis at The Boodles.

But the Queenslander is grateful for a second chance against Pole Hubert Hurkacz.

"I'm playing a lucky loser and two lucky losers playing first round so it's pretty good for him and for me," Tomic said.

"I've never had the opportunity to be a lucky loser so it's a bit funny.

"But I think I deserve another shot so obviously I was not well. So I get another chance at Wimbledon and I have to try and take it."