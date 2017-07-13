Sick burn: Peace activists will set Trump alight in Yeppoon

Graeme Dunstan with the effigy of US President Donald Trump that will be burned at Yeppoon this weekend.

PEACE activitists plan to burn a cardboard effigy of US President Donald Trump in Yeppoon this weekend.

As Talisman Saber military activities ramp up at Shoalwater Bay, activists are set to gather at the coastal centre's Waru Community Gardens on Sunday at 5.30pm for the burning.

The exercise is a joint operation between Australian and US troops.

Effigy maker Graeme Dunstan has encouraged people to head along to express their dissent at the "endless wars” of the US alliance.

"Presently the US military is using the Shoalwater Bay Military Exercise Area and elsewhere on Australian soil, to rehearse the Australian Defence Force for war with China,” Mr Dunstan said.

"Our effigy during will be an opportunity for local people to gather and express their dissent to the toxic influences of the US Alliance on the Australian Defence Force and on our foreign policy generally.”