Sick green sea turtle back in the ocean after heroic rescue

BYE: Nerida had plenty of support as she made her way back to the sea at Cooee Bay.

IN MAY, Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre received a phone call from animal rescue about a sick green sea turtle in Yeppoon.

Members of the public took the female turtle to Acacia Vet where it was held while transport was arranged for the turtle which at that time was very sick, injured and weighing next to nothing.

A volunteer Turtle Taxi was arranged to transport the turtle from Yeppoon to Gladstone, where Nerida (named by the people who found her) made it into the care of the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre who began the process of her rehabilitation.

Spokesperson for the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, Richard Gilmore, said Nerida was covered in moss and algae, with some burrowing barnacles present and only weighing a tiny 6.6kg.

"Very similar looking to a standard barnacle, a borrowing barnacle penetrates the shell and bone and can cause some horrific ramifications for sea turtles who are already under significant pressure when trying to survive and combat diseases and infections in the wild,” Mr Gilmore said.

"Nerida was initially cleaned of all algae and moss and the barnacles were also carefully removed, after which, we placed her in the isolation tanks to test her swimming ability, where we noticed she was floating.”

"Nerida proved she wasn't about to give up when she jumped straight into the all-you-can-eat buffet, eating on her first day in care.

"After a week in ICU and her floating subsiding, we moved her to the main pool where we monitored her progress, watched her swimming and diving progress positively, and an increase in weight gain began.”

Last week Nerida was pronounced fit and healthy and weighing a solid 11.2kg and was released at Cooee Bay Beach to the cheers and well wishes of onlookers.

Mr Gilmore said Nerida and Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre have had the wonderful support of Farnborough State Primary School year 4 class, who have sponsored the turtle since she arrived into their care.

"The students donated money to assist in her rehabilitation and followed her progress over the weeks she was in care,” he said.

"Education is paramount in the continued survival of our Sea Turtles within our waters and it is schools and teachers like this that assist in making our marine wildlife happy and healthy for future generations.

Don't forget if you see or find a sick or injured turtle, call 1300ANIMAL or QITRC direct 0408431304.