RACQ Capricorn Rescue Service airlifted a woman from a cruise ship off the Capricorn Coast today.
Sick passenger winched from cruise ship off Cap Coast

Melanie Plane
15th Dec 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SICK passenger was winched from a cruise ship off the Capricorn Coast this afternoon.

RACQ CQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to perform a stretcher rescue winch off the passenger cruise ship ‘Voyage of the Seas’, which was about 80 nautical miles off the coast of Yeppoon.

A rescue crewman and critical care paramedics were initially winched aboard the ship to treat an elderly lady for abdominal pains.

After the on-board critical care paramedic stabilised the woman, the pair was winched up an into the helicopter.

The woman was taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment, in a stable condition.

racq capricorn rescue voyager of the seas
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

