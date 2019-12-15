Sick passenger winched from cruise ship off Cap Coast
A SICK passenger was winched from a cruise ship off the Capricorn Coast this afternoon.
RACQ CQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to perform a stretcher rescue winch off the passenger cruise ship ‘Voyage of the Seas’, which was about 80 nautical miles off the coast of Yeppoon.
A rescue crewman and critical care paramedics were initially winched aboard the ship to treat an elderly lady for abdominal pains.
After the on-board critical care paramedic stabilised the woman, the pair was winched up an into the helicopter.
The woman was taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment, in a stable condition.