BEWARE: A fake fundraiser for murder victim Lisa Hund has be set up under the name of high-profile domestic violence activist and award-winning journalist Sherele Moody.
News

SICK SCAM: Bogus fundraiser set up for Kepnock murder victim

Megan Sheehan
2nd Nov 2020 10:45 AM | Updated: 2:20 PM
A fake fundraising profile has been set up ostensibly to raise money for the funeral service of murdered Kepnock woman Lisa Hund.

Titled 'Lisa Hund Service Fund' the donorbox.org listing was set up under Sherele Moody's name however the high-profile domestic violence activist, award-winning journalist and Red Heart Campaign founder says it wasn't created by her at all.

"Someone has used my name and post to set this up," Ms Moody posted.

"Please do not donate. I did not set this up and have no idea who did.

"IT IS A SCAM".

Ms Moody told the NewsMail it was "reprehensible" but relatively common for people to try to capitalise off tragedy.

"Someone is cashing in on the grief of the family members and loved ones of Lisa Hund," she said.

"Don't donate to fundraiser like this unless they've been approved by family members of victims."

She said she had reported it to Donorbox and would escalate the matter to police if it wasn't removed by the end of the day.

Murder victim Lisa Hund.
Murder victim Lisa Hund.

Ms Hund was found dead with stab wounds on Friday morning after police were called to a disturbance at her Kepnock St home.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with her murder and is expected to appear in the Bundaberg Children's Court today.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Investigations are continuing and anyone who can assist police should visit the Policelink website here or phone 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you believe you have donated to a scam you should:

  • Contact your bank to report the transaction immediately
  • Report the scam to the website it is hosted on
  • Make a report on the Scamwatch website here or find more information about where to get help here

