'Sick waves' in CQ on show for the world

Barton Lynch, Mark Occhilupo and his son Jay join surf Lakes CEO Aaron Trevis as they inspect the works under way at the demo site near Mt Jim Crow.

SOCIAL media went to town last week with speculation in posts stating that everything from a wave pool, test runway for international airport, mini super dump to a gold fossicking site were being constructed on Rockhampton Road opposite Mt Jim Crow.

Well, they were close.

Surf Lakes CEO Aaron Trevis confirmed they are constructing a full-scale demonstration wave pool on a private property near Jim Crow that they have purpose leased for the project.

"We are not doing anything on the site that is a major tourist attraction or in fact anything that will be open to the public at this point in time," Mr Trevis said.

"It is very exciting, our team are working hard to build man-made surfing waves.

"At this point in time it is a demonstration model and will not be open to the public.

Ex-world champ Mark Occhilupo wants to be among the first to catch a wave at Mt Jim Crow.

"We are hoping that perhaps down the track we will be in the position to seek planning approvals and upgrades to operate commercially.

"We would all love to see this happen and the community can be assured we will let everyone know, if and when, this happens."

Surf Lakes brand ambassadors Mark Occhilupo and Barton Lynch have visited the site recently and cannot wait to surf the waves.

Barton recently joined the team and made a special trip from Hawaii to join Occy for a personal inspection of the site.

Australian surfing legend Barton Lynch has come on board with the Surf Lakes team. AAP IMAGE/ASP

Occy brought family members Jess, Jay and baby Jasper to join the visit.

His son Jay is the recent under-16 Qld state surfing champion and is planning to ride the first set of waves with his Dad in 2018.

Jay said: "It is sick, I can't wait to ride them with Dad."

Surf Lakes have further announcements coming soon but the focus now is to get the waves rolling so the team can test ride and demonstrate to the world.

Mr Trevis said the world is watching, with Surf Park developers in 17 countries expressing a keen interest in the Surf Lakes concept.

"With the promise of eight different breaks and 2,400 rides per hour for the commercial models, Surf Lakes are aiming to live by our motto 'Everyone Gets a Break'.

"... This is a construction site and we will absolutely let everyone know when the construction is commercially operational."