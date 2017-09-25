Sick woman misses critical appointment amidst Rocky Airport 'bedlam'

UPDATE 3.30PM: MULTIPLE plane breakdowns have seen Rockhampton Airport packed with stranded passengers in scenes described as "bedlam" by one angry passenger.

According to passenger reports, three planes broke down at the airport - two Virgin/Alliance planes and one Qantas plane causing extensive delays for hundreds of passengers.

FLIGHT CHAOS: Multiple breakdowns has seen Rockhampton Airport packed with stranded passengers. Leighton Smith

These planes were unable to be serviced so replacement planes have had to be sent in to fly out the passengers who have been forced to wait around all day.

After two plane loads recently departed, there are still an estimated 250 passengers waiting at the airport.

There are currently four Alliance planes landed in the tarmac to catch up on the passenger backlog.

One of the people caught up in the delays was Janelle Tanzer who arrived at 6am this morning to fly out at 7am for a critical specialist appointment at 11am with a neurologist in Brisbane.

MISSED APPOINTMENT: Janelle Tanzer missed an important specialist medical appointment and will have to wait another six weeks for another one. Contributed

"We waited and waited and eventually they said there were mechanical problems with the plane, we'll let you know," Ms Tanzer said.

"The next flight was meant to leave at 8:30am, we asked if we could get put on the flight and they said we'd get on it no problems.

"Quarter to eight we all started to board, the pilot made his announcements, as we waited they started the engines up then shut them down and said there's another fault with this plane, we're very sorry you're all going to have to get off this plane and go back inside and wait."

Ms Tanzer said she waited six weeks to get this specialist appointment and as a consequence, she would have to wait another six weeks for another.

She said her friend who was going to get onto a Qantas plane was also told that it too had broken down and he couldn't leave to get back to Brisbane today.

"That's just not good enough, people have appointments," Ms Tanzer said.

"I saw these people who needed breast care down in Royal Brisbane and they couldn't get there today," Ms Tanzer said.

"They were at the Bolsolver Health Centre when I was there and they were in tears those poor girls.

"I know some things are uncontrollable, but really?

"I'm not happy, not at all, now I've got to wait six weeks, I don't know about those people."

Ms Tanzer, who isn't allowed to travel alone or drive, said she had to be accompanied by her husband who had a sick day today to take her to the specialist and wasn't able to get a doctor's certificate to cover him.

"I've got a lot of symptoms, it looks like Multiple Sclerosis so I need to see a neurologist so they can definitely diagnose and treat me," she said.

"If I don't get treatment, it could progress and get worse and I won't be able to walk.

"I already get tremors and look like I have Parkinson's (disease), which is terrible, I'm only 43, I don't need this crap.

"I need treatment sooner rather than later."

The Rockhampton Regional Council and the airlines were contacted for comment, but have been unable to provide any further updates regarding situation at the airport.