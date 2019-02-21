Menu
Man bashes dog in Mackay
News

RSPCA now caring for dog after brutal bashing

Rainee Shepperson
by
20th Feb 2019 10:39 AM | Updated: 21st Feb 2019 2:16 PM
WARNING DISTRESSING CONTENT

UPDATE 1.50pm: RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty has confirmed the dog is doing well.

"Unfortunately the dog has heart worm, but is in otherwise fairly good health," he said. 

Social media has gone into overdrive with people expressing their disgust at the cruel act.  

But Mr Beatty advises people to "let legal proceedings take its course".   

"We remind those who openly posted information on social media about the person's possible identity that there can be serious consequences for these actions," he said.  

"The last thing we want is more violence to occur."   Mr Beatty said the man would likely be charged with one count of animal cruelty under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

A dog that was brutally bashed by a man in North Mackay is now in the care of the RSPCA.
A dog that was brutally bashed by a man in North Mackay is now in the care of the RSPCA. Contributed

UPDATE: The offender of a brutal dog attack in North Mackay has been identified.

A warrant was executed on a property and the dog was seized.

The animal is now in the care of RSPCA and is undergoing veterinary examination.

RSPCA Queensland have released a statement thanking members of the public who phoned through with information about the attack.

EARLIER: DISTURBING footage has been released of a man brutally attacking a dog in Mackay.

 

RSPCA Queensland is appealing to the public for any information in regards to the attack that took place on February 13 at 4.40pm on Green Street.

In the video, a man can be seen pinning a dog to the ground and punching it several times.

The man's companion can be seen watching the attack.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the attack was "disturbing".

"It's a totally premeditated, very drawn out attack on the animal," he said.

"It's these types of animal cruelty cases that ring warning bells because research show that animal cruelty of this kind can be linked to other violence towards humans."

Mr Beatty said the attack appeared to be random.

If anyone has information about the attack, call the RSPCA on 1300 264 625.

