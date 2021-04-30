‘Sickening’: Man arranges for 11 strangers to rape partner

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

A man contacted 11 male strangers on the internet, asking them to rape his partner and carry out other sadistic, degrading and disturbing acts upon her.

Ken Anthony Jabboury, 37, was sentenced on April 30 in the Rockhampton District Court for 17 counts of attempting to procure for rape, nine counts of distributing images without consent and three offer to supply dangerous drugs.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday and was held in custody until his sentence was handed down.

Jabboury contacted 11 strange men to rape his then girlfriend, giving them her address and videos showing layout of house with discussions of what to do if she resisted, restraining, assault with a belt, anal penetration and urinating on the victim.

The offending took place over a 3.5 month period in the Rockhampton region in recent years.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his client viewed his actions as engaging in sexual fantasies and did not think he was carrying out a criminal offence.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said the offending was discovered by the victim when she found some messages Jabboury had sent to the strangers, which she had not consented to, asking the men to rape her.

She said there were 11 contacts who Jabboury messaged 17 times and he sent images of the victim's lower back and buttocks.

Ms O'Rourke said the offending was protracted, persistent, predatory and abhorrent with Jabboury offering his partner as "a sexual object and planned invasion of her home" to carry out sexual violence and degrading conduct.

The case is so rare and unusual, neither the Crown nor defence teams could find any cases of a like nature in Queensland.

Ms O'Rourke said on one occasion, Jabboury offered to perform oral sex on one of the strangers as part of the rape agreement.

She said he also offered to supply methamphetamines three times as part of agreements.

Ms O'Rourke said that in five messages, he made reference to tying up or restraining the victim.

She said in four of the messages, he discussed anal penetration of the victim.

Ms O'Rourke said there were also references to the rape taking place while the victim was asleep and references to doing the act without a condom.

Jabboury requested the victim be assaulted with a belt and in others, he requested rough intercourse and urination on the victim.

Ms O'Rourke said Jabboury discussed meeting one of the strangers at the Berserker Tavern "in preparation", and some contacts were followed through by providing either the victim's address or at least the street she lived in.

She said one of the strangers attended the victim's address, spied on the victim and masturbated.

Ms O'Rourke said Jabboury discussed how to deal with the victim if she resisted and sent videos showing the layout of the victim's house.

Judge Jeff Clarke asked if any of the 11 strangers were charged, to which Ms O'Rourke replied 'not to the Crown's knowledge'.

"It's incredibly disturbing 11 strangers have involved themselves in this," he said.

"What's happened to society?"

Ms O'Rourke said when the victim discovered the messages, she confronted Jabboury and he told her he "was not going to jail over her" and became intimidating and threatening.

Ms O'Rourke said during a pretext conversation with the victim, Jabboury blamed his offending on meth.

She said the victim was in court for the sentencing.

Ms O'Rourke read the victim's impact statement to the court.

"When I was asked to write an impact statement for the court, it was something that I had to stop and think about," the victim said in the statement.

"To find out that a partner that I trusted could be capable of such hideous actions was a complete and utter shock.

The victim said although time had passed, the actions had had a detrimental impact on her life.

"They have changed who I am and how I view the world" she said.

She said Jabboury had put her at risk and at mercy of any of the strangers who could've gone through her front door.

"Since being a victim of the accused's sicking acts, I have never felt secure in my own home," she said.

"Every night, I lay in bed for hours, refusing to fall asleep, only to listen for every noise, wondering who could be lurking around outside.

"I was someone who was healthy and certainly not on any strong pharmaceuticals.

"Now, I find myself going to my GP who has prescribed me valium.

"This is to try and dampen down my heightened anxiety and enable me to function."

She said she used to love shopping, but now only does so out of necessity.

"I become anxious and stressed very easily and begin to have visions of the accused on shoppers who pass by."

The victim said she had not been able to work in public since discovering the messages and had only returned recently to a casual role where she only had to deal with one person, face-to-face, at a time.

"No woman deserves to be treated like this," she said.

"To be violated by your partner while sharing the trusting space of your bed is sickening.

"I will never be the same person again."

Judge Clarke said Jabboury's actions were abhorrent, distrusting and disturbing.

"Clearly, this is not how a woman should be treated," he said

"Especially someone you are in a relationship with."

Mr Ahlstrand said Jabboury had an unremarkable and functional childhood.

He said Jabboury worked in the stonemason industry and had three children.

Mr Ahlstrand said Jabboury did have a depression diagnosis but had not been compliant with medication.

He said Jabboury had used marijuana in his teens and progressed to meth.

Mr Ahlstrand said at the time of the offending, Jabboury was using meth "excessively".

Judge Clarke sentenced Jabboury to four years prison, declared three days presentence custody as time served and set parole eligibility as of August 27, 2020.