Sideline brawl: Rugby league coach ‘king hit’ during game

Galo Mariner playing for a former club in 2017. File photo.

Two brothers have pleaded guilty in court to the assault of a Rockhampton district rugby league coach which led to bystanders also getting involved in the ugly sideline brawl.

Galo Junior James Mariner, 29, and his younger brother Leti Junior Richard Tuivasa, 22, faced Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It was there that details about this month’s shocking incident, which happened on the first game day of the 2021 season, were revealed for the first time.

The court heard the victim, George Asse, was coaching his team during a match at Yeppoon’s Webb Park on April 10, when about 4.40pm he was “king hit” by Mariner.

It was told that Asse and Mariner were former club mates who knew each other, and there was “friction” about Mariner playing for the other side.

Victim George Asse. File photo.

At the time things “blew up” on the sideline, there were more than 100 people in the grandstand.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes explained that Asse was coaching his team when Mariner approached and “king hit” him.

“The defendant has walked directly to the victim and thrown a hard punch, without any warning, to the victim’s face,” Sgt Janes said.

“The victim’s jaw was sore after the punch.

“The victim attempted to defend himself and started to fight the defendant away.”

Sgt Janes said the two men exchanged punches and bystanders attempted to break up the fight.

“CCTV footage showed the defendant walking up to the victim and punching the victim in the face,” he said.

The court heard Asse sustained bruising and soreness to his jaw and a laceration to his right ear.

After people had restrained the two men, they starting fighting again.

That was when Tuivasa came to his brother’s aid.

Leti Tuivasa pictured in 2016. File photo.

Sgt Janes said Tuivasa became involved in the fight and started to punch the victim, and onlookers had to separate them.

Tuivasa later told police he got involved because Asse was restraining his brother’s hand while punching him.

The lawyer who represented both brothers in court said, prior to the fight, the victim had been making comments to Mariner and Tuivasa, which both of them had heard.

“For the most part, they had been able to ignore the remarks that were being made,” she said.

Both Mariner and Tuivasa had no previous criminal histories and the lawyer said this offending was out of character for them both.

Magistrate Jason Schubert accepted that.

Mariner, who pleaded guilty to unlawful assault, had written a letter to the court expressing his remorse for his actions.

Mr Schubert said the written apology appeared to be “quite genuine”.

When handing down penalty to Mariner, Mr Schubert said provocative comments made by the victim did not excuse Mariner for his offending which was “serious”.

Mariner was placed on probation for 15 months with conditions requiring him to complete an anger management program.

Mariner was also ordered to perform 50 hours of unpaid community service within a year.

Mr Schubert further ordered Mariner pay $500 compensation to the victim.

Tuivasa, who pleaded guilty to common assault, was fined $1200.

Neither men had convictions recorded.

The court also heard Mariner and Tuivasa had been banned by local rugby league authorities from playing the sport for two years and one year respectively.

