LOCKDOWN: Street blocked as police continue negotiations

A siege in under way in Murgon.

UPDATE 1:30PM: Queensland Police Service confirm they were called to a house at 12pm after reports of a disturbance at Murgon.

Police have been trying to negotiate with a man inside a house near Taylor St East and Watt St for more than an hour.

QPS said it was an ongoing matter and were taking precautions.

EARILER 1PM: POLICE from across the Burnett are converging on a Murgon home where a gunman is believed to be inside with up to three people.

They are setting up road blocks in the Taylor St East and Watts St area.

A police negotiator has been called in.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

More details to come.