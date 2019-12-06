Menu
A siege in under way in Murgon.
LOCKDOWN: Street blocked as police continue negotiations

Michael Nolan
Laura Blackmore
by and
6th Dec 2019 12:57 PM | Updated: 1:29 PM

UPDATE 1:30PM: Queensland Police Service confirm they were called to a house at 12pm after reports of a disturbance at Murgon.

Police have been trying to negotiate with a man inside a house near Taylor St East and Watt St for more than an hour.

QPS said it was an ongoing matter and were taking precautions.

 

EARILER 1PM: POLICE from across the Burnett are converging on a Murgon home where a gunman is believed to be inside with up to three people.  

They are setting up road blocks in the Taylor St East and Watts St area. 

A police negotiator has been called in. 

Residents are advised to avoid the area. 

More details to come. 

crime murgon police
