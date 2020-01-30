Menu
photograph of a QPS vehicle.
Police quell siege situation in Wandal

Jack Evans
30th Jan 2020 6:47 PM | Updated: 7:13 PM
UPDATE: A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the situation is under control and are not able to confirm the presence of a weapon. 

They did however say they believed there may have been a weapon upon involved.   

INITIAL: Police are responding to reports of an armed person on Campbell St in Wandal.

It is understood a woman may be threatening a man with a gun.

There are reports a male has barricaded himself upstairs.

There is no further infomantion at this stage.

