Siege tenant spoke to Sikorsky day before cops swarmed

Joseph Dean Geiger at the scene of the Alexandra Headlands siege telling Nine News he didn't know Zlatko Sikorsky was a wanted man when he let him in his unit.

A MAN accused of letting Zlatko Sikorsky hide from police in his Alex Heads apartment is likely to be granted bail despite being in contact with the accused murderer the day before the siege.

Joseph Dean Geiger, 38, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact for his alleged role in helping the accused murderer of 16-year-old Larissa Beliby evade police.

Mr Geiger's unit was used by Mr Sikorsky in a 27-hour stand-off with police which ended in a peaceful surrender.

On the scene, Mr Geiger - going by Joe - told multiple news organisations his friend had brought Mr Sikorsky to his unit, but he didn't know who he was at the time.

Police objected to bail in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning, arguing he was at risk of committing further offences if he was released.

The police prosecutor told the court phone records showed contact between Mr Sikorsky and Mr Geiger the day before the siege began.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said Mr Geiger wasn't at unacceptable risk of committing further offences and his alleged role wasn't significant.

Mr McLaughlin adjourned the bail hearing until July 6 so police could check a suitable address for Mr Geiger.

He said if a suitable address was found, it was likely Mr Geiger would be granted bail.

More to come.