Are these ads too sexy for Surfers?

Is this poster too much? Photo by Richard Gosling

BUSINESS leaders say the decision to remove a raunchy ad from a Surfers Paradise nightclub is in tune with the push to boost a family friendly image.

The nightclub, MP's, has been ordered to remove a sign following a complaint to the advertising watchdog, Ad Standards.

The ad, which can be seen from the Orchid Avenue arcade, depicts two women dressed in black lingerie, one with handcuffs and the other with a riding crop, and a second image of a man wearing white underwear exposing his abs.

The Ad Standards Community Panel deemed the images of the women to be "highly sexualised".

The panel also said that images of men and women in their underwear were not directly relevant to the nightclub product.

Surfers Paradise Alliance CEO Mike Winlaw said the watchdog's action fitted in with the changing face of the precinct.

Is this too sexy? Photo by Richard Gosling

"I haven't seen the advertisement but it is part what we are seeing in general, a change towards sharing the space with families," Mr Winlaw said.

Mr Winlaw said the shift towards a more family friendly feel was a calculated business decision.

Events such as the Sand Safari, Kids Week and other family activities had helped Cavill Avenue achieve a family image.

"Over the years it has always been known as a night-life area and driven significantly by the night economy," Mr Winlaw said.

Too politically correct? Photo by Richard Gosling

"The day traders did suffer because of it, but now we are seeing both day and night grow in Surfers as businesses invest more in families and in the daytime.

"Both have benefited."

Hollywood Showgirls owner Craig Duffy said Queensland as a whole was becoming more politically correct.

"That particular advertising law is a statewide one. It is a national change, not just Surfers," he said.

"I know in the past they have asked me to tweak my ads here and there, for advertising a couple of bikini girls and a man. They said I had to take out the man, and he was in the suit - it's not worth arguing, we just go with the flow.

Two outdoor ads showing two women in G-strings and a man in briefs have landed the Gold Coast Nightclub MP's in hot water. Photo by Richard Gosling

"Some think the balance has moved but I don't think it is skewiff. Families make up a large portion of tourists after all."

MP's spokesman Claire Kingston said the posters were "not out to offend anyone", but would be changed.

"To be honest we just put the pictures up, we weren't meaning anything by them, it was just a bit of fun. You see similar images in lingerie stores out the front of Myer," Ms Kingston said.

"Queensland has tough laws on showing images of alcohol. It is hard to advertise as a nightclub.

"We weren't trying to portray ourselves as overly provocative at all."

Ms Kingston said she had not been informed of the complaint or the authority's decision.

"No one has actually contacted any of us. I found out about the decision online. We would have responded if we had been told," she said.