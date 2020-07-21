Sign writer caught red-handed with meth pipe
WHEN Jaiden Fraser saw a police car he ran - and that probably gave him up.
The 22-year-old had initially been walking on Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Drive on May 3 when police first noticed him.
Fraser was detained and during a search, officers found him in possession of a glass pipe.
Fraser admitted the pipe was his and said he had used it to smoke methamphetamine.
In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 20, Fraser pleaded guilty to possessing a drug utensil.
Magistrate Jeff Clarke noted that Fraser, a sign writer, had been “caught red-handed” and took into consideration he had no criminal history.
Mr Clarke placed him on a three-month good behaviour order with a $300 recognisance.
As part of the order, Fraser must complete a drug diversion program.