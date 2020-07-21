Sign writer caught red-handed with meth pipe

When police detained Jaiden Fraser, they found out why he was running from them.

WHEN Jaiden Fraser saw a police car he ran - and that probably gave him up.

The 22-year-old had initially been walking on Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Drive on May 3 when police first noticed him.

Fraser was detained and during a search, officers found him in possession of a glass pipe.

Fraser admitted the pipe was his and said he had used it to smoke methamphetamine.

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 20, Fraser pleaded guilty to possessing a drug utensil.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke noted that Fraser, a sign writer, had been “caught red-handed” and took into consideration he had no criminal history.

Mr Clarke placed him on a three-month good behaviour order with a $300 recognisance.

As part of the order, Fraser must complete a drug diversion program.