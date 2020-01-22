‘Significant’ leg injury after car vs motorbike crash

1PM: THE FORENSIC Crash Unit is still on scene investigating an car vs motorbike accident which saw a man sustain a “significant leg injury”.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said a man had sustained a significant leg injury and chest and abdominal injuries.

The man is in his 70s and remains in a stable condition in Rockhampton hospital.

10.30AM: MULTIPLE emergency services units are still on scene as paramedics treat the injured man.

All people in the car escaped injury according to initial reports.

There was some damage to the vehicle.

The intersection has been blocked.

9.40AM: A MOTORBIKE has collided with a car on the corner of Denison and Derby Sts, out the front of DC Motors in South Rockhampton.

A 56 year-old man has reportedly sustained deep lacerations to the arm and a compound fracture to the lower leg.

The accident occurred around 9.30am.