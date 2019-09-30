Significant milestone reached in Shoalwater training area upgrade

Corporal Ian Hills from the 1st Armoured Regiment during a tactical resupply as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

A MAJOR milestone was celebrated after construction commenced today on the $1 billion Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion in Central Queensland.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said today’s milestone was a boost to local employers and the region’s economy.

“To date, local businesses from Central and North Queensland have been engaged in the design and construction of the new training area valued at $28 million, creating local jobs and opportunities for the community,” Ms Landry said.

“It’s fantastic to see that two Rockhampton-based companies have been awarded contracts worth $5 million to deliver fauna management and fire breaks as part of the expansion.”

Additional work packages for fencing, potable water supply, waste consumption, fuel supply, consumables and quarry products will be awarded as part of an anticipated 200 sub-contract packages that will be available over the next five years in Central Queensland.

AGREEEMENT REACHED: In August, an indigenous land use agreement was signed off, recognising the 20 year relationship between Defence and the Darumbal people. It was an important milestone in the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area under the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI).

Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds said the start of construction was a significant milestone for the training initiative.

“The Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative will deliver advanced military training areas in Central and North Queensland while meeting the future needs of the Australian Defence Force,” Senator Reynolds said.

“The Shoalwater Bay Training Area is one of Australia’s most important Defence training areas, and its expansion will not only deepen our Defence relationship with Singapore but also support economic growth in the region.”

Work has also kicked off in North Queensland towards the establishment of a new training area near Greenvale, 220km northwest of Townsville.

A Charters Towers-based company was contracted to commence initial fencing and signage work, worth around $750,000.

Defence is planning to hold information sessions in the Charters Towers and Townsville regions as part of the next release of work packages in North Queensland.

Members of 16th Regiment armed with their RBS-70 watch over the battle field as two US Army Apache Attack helicopters demonstrate their capability at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Central Queensland

Under the Initiative, Singapore will invest approximately $2 billion to acquire, design, develop and construct military training areas through expanding the existing Shoalwater Bay Training Area and establishing a new training area in North Queensland.

When the initiative reaches maturity, up to 14,000 Singapore Armed Forces personnel will conduct training in Central and North Queensland over 18 weeks a year for 25 years.

To learn more about the $2.25 billion Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative or to get involved, visit www.defence.gov.au/Initiatives/ASMTI/