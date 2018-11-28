Significant repairs under way for Rocky street

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has announced works have begun on Alexandra St aimed at providing a significantly improved road for residents and drivers.

The works will be funded by both the council and the State Government, with Queensland's Roads to Recovery program contributing $421,000.

Infrastructure chair councillor Tony Williams said Alexandra St was in need of significant repair.

"Currently Alexandra St needs almost continual maintenance to keep it operational, which is clearly not ideal,” he said.

"We will be reconstructing the road pavement, building a new kerb and channel, and also doing some landscaping in the middle.

"It is a significant investment from council, over $1,500,000, and also a very welcome contribution of $421,000 from the State Government.

"We really appreciate everyone's patience whilst we carry this work out.”

One lane in each direction will be open at all times.

The works will take place between Richardson Rd and Sheehy St.