Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson
Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson Tracey Joynson
News

Significant repairs under way for Rocky street

28th Nov 2018 1:00 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has announced works have begun on Alexandra St aimed at providing a significantly improved road for residents and drivers.

The works will be funded by both the council and the State Government, with Queensland's Roads to Recovery program contributing $421,000.

Infrastructure chair councillor Tony Williams said Alexandra St was in need of significant repair.

"Currently Alexandra St needs almost continual maintenance to keep it operational, which is clearly not ideal,” he said.

"We will be reconstructing the road pavement, building a new kerb and channel, and also doing some landscaping in the middle.

"It is a significant investment from council, over $1,500,000, and also a very welcome contribution of $421,000 from the State Government.

"We really appreciate everyone's patience whilst we carry this work out.”

One lane in each direction will be open at all times.

The works will take place between Richardson Rd and Sheehy St.

cr tony williams roads to recovery road work rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rocky strikes up friendship agreement with Chinese city

    Rocky strikes up friendship agreement with Chinese city

    News THE agreement comes after a council-led trade mission last year

    • 28th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    Rockhampton set to swelter through heatwave

    premium_icon Rockhampton set to swelter through heatwave

    Weather SEVERE fire restriction set for region during heatwave

    • 28th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    LNP blasts QLD Government's record on election anniversary

    premium_icon LNP blasts QLD Government's record on election anniversary

    Politics Senator Canavan says past year a "disaster for Central Queensland”

    • 28th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
    Cruel financial twist for family who lost son to fatal crash

    premium_icon Cruel financial twist for family who lost son to fatal crash

    Business Fletchers fighting to save business, home after RCR Tomlinson crash

    • 28th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners