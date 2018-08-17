Significant response to survey about bigger Browne Park

TALKING EXPANSION: Chairman of board of directors of Rockhampton Leagues Club Graeme Crow with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke are keen to see Browne Park developed.

ROCKHAMPTON could soon be hosting NRL or A-League games on a national stage.

More than 85 per cent of people surveyed in the Browne Park feasibility study have thrown their support behind an upgrade to the iconic footy ground.

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke, said the vast majority of more than 230 people who filled out the questionnaire supported the premise of upgrading Browne Park but noted that parking and noise needed to be considered.

Mr O'Rourke said this initial feedback will be taken into consideration and fed into further developing the feasibility study and considerations around design and operational refinements.

STADIUM PLANNING: These are some of the design ideas being considered for the new Browne Park Stadium. Contributed

"This feedback is invaluable when it comes to the next stage of planning,” he said.

"An upgrade to Browne Park would give us a stadium that's capable of hosting major events - a facility that would create jobs and support our economy.

"But it's vitally important that we find out what locals want before we go ahead. I'm proud to say the feedback we've got so far is very promising.”

Mr O'Rourke said another important factor to consider would be getting the ground-capacity right, while not over-looking ground-users or ratepayers.

LAGGING BEHIND: Rockhampton's home of rugby league, Browne Park needs a serious upgrade. TAMARA MACKENZIE

"We're looking into increasing Browne Park's capacity so the whole region benefits by capturing a larger share of the growing sporting, musical, corporate and cultural events market - and not just rugby league,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"Like Suncorp, it could attract NRL games and even the interest of Australia's Women's Soccer 2023 World Cup programmers, but also be capable of hosting international artists and concerts.

"In time it may attract Reds and Roar games too.”

Mr O'Rourke said consultation has confirmed local league officials' opinion that the Beef Capital is bypassed as an option for larger sporting events because it lacks the facilities.

"Feasibility efforts have also shown that the likes of the Redcliffe Dolphin's new staged upgrades have captured the attention of national rectangular football codes and entertainment promoters - the same could happen for Rocky,” he said.

"Beyond the economic stimulation of construction jobs, a larger Browne Park would give Central Queensland a big new gathering place.”