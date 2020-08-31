‘Signing with Sony like arranged marriage’: Dami Im

Dami Im for her new single Paper Dragon, out September 18.

Dami Im has likened her record deal with Sony Music to an "arranged marriage" after switching to a smaller label in a bid to have more creative control.

The Queensland singer, who signed with Sony and recorded a number one album after winning The X Factor in 2013, quietly parted ways with the major record label last year, saying she "needed change".

She will release new song, Paper Dragon, on September 18 under a new deal with independent Australian label, ABC Music, with a new album pegged for 2021.

"Being signed to Sony was like an arranged marriage - coming off X Factor that's just what happens automatically," Im told The Courier-Mail.

"I'd been wanting to be an artist and a singer for such a long time … but I never expected for that to happen by winning a talent show and being signed to a major record label.

"Working with a major label was tricky. I'm still really happy with the career I've had, but it's difficult when you have a big company you have to work through and I didn't necessarily know how to navigate that.

"I decided I reached a time in my career where I was ready to make some changes and I needed to have more creative control.

"I wanted to find a label that could really support that and respect my vision."

The 2016 Eurovision runner-up chose Paper Dragon to launch her new direction, saying it would have been her entry into next year's Eurovison - Australia Decides competition had it not been cancelled due to the global pandemic.

"The song is about believing in yourself and not letting people that don't respect you pull you down, but finding the courage within yourself to soar," she said.

"I now have really got to understand what I want to make and who I am as an artist."

After releasing the song and its accompanying music video on September 18, Im will tour Queensland, performing intimate shows in Brisbane, Ipswich, Cairns and Maroochydore from September 25 to October 18.

She said one of the few perks of the COVID-19 border shutdown was performing in her home state, having never performed in Cairns previously, and discovering local creatives and musicians to collaborate with on her music.

It comes after Im made headlines last week for calling out an irresponsible dog owner who walked away after their pet attacked her in Brisbane.

She said she had since reported the attack to the Brisbane City Council and hoped to track down the dog owner so it didn't happen again.

"I did report it to council, just because that person needs to know how to train their dog or the dog will bite other people," she said.

"Whenever I walk now I try to find the person."

For further details and tickets to her Queensland shows, visit damiim.com/tour.

