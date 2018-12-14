Signs cut from fences, reported as stolen

Signs for the Markets on Quay event have been taken down from fences and are reported as stolen.

Signs for the Markets on Quay event have been taken down from fences and are reported as stolen. Contributed

MARKET stall signs have been reported as stolen after seven signs have been taken dowm from roadsides across Rockhampton this week.

Seven signs are now missing for the Markets on Quay event.

It is believed they are being stolen because the zip ties are found cut on the ground.

The signs have been taken from locations in Rockhampton including the signs at Cash Converters fences and the Spotlight fence and banners at TCC and Kershaw Gardens. A sign have also been taken from the Gracemere State School.

Permission was granted from all businesses and council to put up the signs.

There are around 32 signs all together totalling a cost of $700. The missing is estimated to be around $300.

The event had to be postponed last weekend due to the wet weather. It is still hoped to go ahead this Sunday from 8am to 12pm.

Markets on Quay is free entry and there will be pop up stall, food and drinks, coffee and ice cream, pony and cart dies, jumping castles, face painting, merry go round and train rides.

Santa will make an appearance from 9am to 10am.

If you have any information contact Rockhampton Police on 49323500 or call Police Link On 131444 and quote reference number QP1802322242.