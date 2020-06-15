Signs you need to know to stop elder abuse in CQ

MONDAY, June 15 is recognised across the globe as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, to highlight the importance of the rights of older people.

In Rockhampton, Relationships Australia Queensland will help raise awareness about elder abuse by delivering ‘How to Recognise Elder Abuse’ factsheets to aged care facilities, community facilities, offices, and libraries within the community.

Relationships Australia Queensland Regional Manager Valerie Holden said elder abuse was a complex issue, with no clear single type of victim or perpetrator.

“It’s a topic which can be really hard to talk about, but it is something we all need to be aware of,” she said.

“It can take a range of forms including physical, financial, emotional, social and sexual abuse, along with neglect.”

Ms Holden notes there are some signs everyone should be aware of to help safeguard seniors in the community.

She lists signs of neglect, financial stress, feeling ­disconnected and fearful and unexplained injuries as things to look out for.

“We all need to be able to recognise the signs so we can check in on the wellbeing of our older relatives, friends or neighbours if we are ­concerned about them,” she said.

“Relationships Australia Queensland has a locally based team here in Rockhampton that provides support services to seniors who are experiencing or at risk of elder abuse.”

During stressful times, like those as of late with people experiencing financial hardship and social isolation, Ms Holden notes that inheritance impatience can be common, often leading to family conflict, breakdown in relationships and sometimes elder abuse.

“We know that financial abuse is the most commonly reported form of elder abuse, and this includes pressuring, threatening or coercing an older person to make decisions that aren’t in their best interests,” she said.

“Older people can be vulnerable to abuse through lending money to loved ones, shared living arrangements and by not having independent financial and legal arrangements in place.

“We know one of the best protective factors in preventing older people from experiencing abuse is strong and regular social connections with their loved ones, friends, neighbours, care workers and with their wider communities.”

Ms Holden notes that the environment created by COVID-19 has not allowed for this kind of social connection but encourages locals to use this time to familiarise themselves with the signs of abuse.

Relationships Australia Queensland is located at 199 High Street in North ­Rockhampton and encourages anyone to reach out in person or by phone to 1300 063 232 to make an appointment with a practitioner or receive a copy of the “Recognise the Signs Factsheet”.