Silent Disco sounds great as Sunset Sessions’ intro act

Blair Grice and Charles Jowsey run the Silent Disco at the Rockhampton Markets

The "dome" made its first appearance at the Rockhampton Racecourse Markets two weeks ago, and it was an immediate hit with the shoppers who dropped their kids off to watch a movie.

Its full name is the Skewed Kullrz Silent Disco but don't let the name fool you… this newest CQ entertainment craze can get very loud.

"People expect the silent experience to be weird but, once they get the headsets on, they really get into it," manager Blair Grice said.

"With five music channels to choose from, you can check out what everyone else is dancing to, or you can pick your own groove.

"House music, R&B, hip hop, country… it's up to you. And we curate the visuals to match."

He's currently working with local 'VJ' (visuals jockey) Charles Jowsey to come up with a stunning lights and image display.

The Skewed Kullrz Silent Disco - which also has a non-silent option - will make a guest appearance at the Sunset Sessions on Great Keppel Island, for those lucky enough to spend the Friday night over.

Tickets are selling fast for the March 20 music festival which features Dave Winnel, Pacific Avenue and Go Freek. Two of the Saturday ferry rides have already sold out.

But for those who can make it for a Friday night stay on the island, the Silent Disco will begin at 8.30pm.

COVID took its toll on getting the dome made and getting the crowds together to enjoy it, so it took Mr Grice two years to realise his business idea.

But now its ready, with headsets and lights and movie projectors, and able to travel anywhere music lovers want to rent it out.

"Music helped me out at tough times in my life," Mr Grice said.

"It's a really good way to make a living bringing the disco to the people."