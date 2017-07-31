26°
Silent fire-fighting heroes score massive upgrade

Shayla Bulloch | 31st Jul 2017 9:00 AM
ON DUTY: Second officer Steven Anderson and third officer Adam Stephenson and their new trucks that will benefit Nankin, Bungandarra and Hidden Valley crews.
ON DUTY: Second officer Steven Anderson and third officer Adam Stephenson and their new trucks that will benefit Nankin, Bungandarra and Hidden Valley crews.

THE Rural Fire Brigades' are the silent heroes of the emergency services and second officer Steven Anderson knew too well that some people were unaware of their hard work.

At Emergency Services Day at the Heritage Village on Sunday, it was unveiled to the crews at Nankin, Bungundarra and Hidden Valley that they had received a welcomed upgrade to their fleets.

Three new rural fire-fighting trucks had been funded by the Rural Fire Service as part of annual funding for operation equipment at a cost of $600,000.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, presented the official handover on Sunday and said the new trucks were a significant boost to the brigade's capabilities.

"The new vehicles can carry more water and equipment so rural fire-fighters can confidently respond to landscape, grass and wild fires, plus engage in vital bushfire mitigation activities such as hazard reduction burns,” she said.

Mr Anderson had been a volunteer at Nankin Rural Fire Brigade for 30 years and said that these new trucks were a much needed investment for his brigade.

"Everybody seems to forget about us until there's smoke at their back door,” he said.

"These trucks are more versatile in what assets we can protect and we aren't restricted on areas any more.

"The new trucks can hold 1,800 litres of water compared to 600 litres from the old ones.

"With bigger cabs, we can fit three grown men too.”

Fellow Nankin officer, Adam Stevenson, explained the importance of Emergency Services Day and what it informed the community about their crews.

"Today allows us to show people what we are here for and hopefully to get the name out there for more people to join up,” he said.

Mrs Lauga explained that Emergency Services Day also helped build resilience through the community.

Topics:  bungundarra emergency services emergency services day fire hidden valley nankin rural fire brigades

