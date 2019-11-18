Silly cricket star needs an ‘uppercut’

Gurinder Sandhu submitted his nomination for dumbest moment of the summer as the cricket star threw his wicket away in a one-day domestic clash in Hobart.

Hosting Queensland, Tasmania was in deep trouble as it lost regular wickets to slump to 6/116 when Sandhu entered the fray at No. 8.

A career batting average of 12 in the 50-over domestic competition would hardly have inspired confidence among the locals but the fast bowler, who played two ODIs for Australia in 2015, exceeded all expectations by combining with James Faulkner for a vital partnership.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime with KAYO on your TV, mobile, tablet or laptop. Just $25/month with no lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial

Sandhu played out of his skin, registering a maiden List A half century. His previous best in the coloured clothing was 21 not out and his new-found form with the willow helped him put on 76 runs for the seventh wicket with Faulkner.

But while his 51 from 48 balls with four fours and two sixes would normally warrant a heap of praise, the nature of Sandhu's dismissal means he will have been sheepishly trudging back to the dressing room to face his teammates.

On 49, Sandhu hit a ball out to the deep and was coasting back for a third run, safely assuming he was home. But an accurate throw from Charlie Hemphrey in the outfield hit the stumps and ended Sandhu's innings in embarrassing fashion, with only the first two completed runs from that delivery counting to his score.

Sandhu didn't bother sliding his bat into the crease, so confident was he in making his ground. But Hemphrey's throw knocked the bails off when Sandhu was mid-stride with both feet in the air.

One foot was behind the crease and the other was past it but because it hadn't been grounded yet, Sandhu was given his marching orders.

Former Australian captain Allan Border didn't hold back in commentary for Fox Cricket.

"This will deserve an uppercut if this has been run out," Border said. "Gurinder Sandhu, what are you doing?" he added when replays confirmed the worst.

"Give yourself an uppercut, Gurinder. That's just dumb cricket.

"He's disappointed, as he should be. That's just stupid.

"He knows how stupid that little situation is.

"You'd give an under-10 kid a bit of a kick up the backside (for getting out like that), wouldn't you."

"Gurinder Sandhu, what are you doing?!"



The Tassie fast bowler brought up his maiden #MarshCup 50 but didn't even give himself the chance to celebrate it! 🤦‍♂️#GurinderSandhu #TASvQLD pic.twitter.com/VKCt3HYreR — News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) November 18, 2019

Sandhu top scored for Tasmania as the home team was bowled out on the final delivery of the innings for 223.

Rookie Mac Wright impressed with 46 while Simon Milenko (36) and Faulkner (30) both chipped in on a green wicket that gave plenty of assistance to the seamers.

Mark Steketee and Xavier Bartlett were the best with the ball for Queensland, picking up three wickets apiece.

Of course the total from the Tigers wasn't enough as the Bulls chased down the required runs with four wickets in hand and three wickets to spare.

Usman Khawaja guided the Bulls home with a stellar innings of 86 runs from 128 deliveries. Of course it all could have been different had Sandhu remained at the crease and continued to pile on the runs.