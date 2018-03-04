Silly Solly discount brand expands up the Queensland coast

The Silly Solly discount brand comeback continues its aggressive roll out across Queensland with plans for six more stores in the north of the state and a much bigger operation in Rockhampton.

The Silly Solly's nothing over $5 chain, which opened its first stores in Rockhampton (Northside Plaza) , Yeppoon and Gladstone late last year, is opening a Silly Solly's Superstore in Cairns next weekend, the first of three of its stores in the city.

Rockhampton business men Solly Stanton and Brad Walton have teamed up with Steve Watchman of the "Nothing over $10" chain with the first cairn's store launching at the showgrounds shopping centre on Saturday March 10.

They will also open smaller Cairn's outlets in Lake street, Raintrees shopping centre and Stockland Earlville, before rolling out stores across Townsville, Ayr and Mackay, with plans to take the brand nationwide.

Mr Stanton and Mr Walton intend to open a larger store in Rockhampton this year in the Bunnings store on Yaamba road after the hardware giant completes its move to the old Master site.

The current Bunnings store is set to be transformed into a retail shopping centre with Coles believed to be the anchor tenant.

The Silly Solly's brand is making a strong comeback 18 years after the 40-store discount variety chain was sold to the Warehouse Group in a multi-million dollar deal.