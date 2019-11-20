Silly Solly’s looks for a mega store site in Rockhampton

SILLY SOLLY’S Nothing Over $5 chain is scouting for a mega store site in North Rockhampton as it prepares to open its 17th shop in just two years.

The retail group’s surge across Queensland continues on Thursday when it opens its biggest shop yet, with a 2000sq m space among Australia’s major retailers at the Robina Super Centre on the Gold Coast. “It’s the biggest nothing over $5 shop in Australia, possibly the world,” Silly Solly’s group spokesman Solly Stanton said yesterday.

“Who would have thought that a little locally owned company based out of Rock Vegas (headed by local identities Brad Walton and Solly Stanton as well as Steve Watchman from Cairns) could rise again from the ashes and create a retail revolution.

“They said it couldn’t be done and now 17 stores in two years to be open by Christmas (up to 300 jobs created).

He said Rockhampton was a major focus for them as they looked to expand their current two-store operation.

“We are still looking for a mega site in North Rockhampton, our home base, and are in discussions with several landlords about a possible site.

Mr Stanton said they were also opening stores in Toowoomba and Emerald next week to take the tally to 17 stores, leading to an Australia-wide expansion early next year. “Who said retail was dead?” Mr Stanton asked.

“We have created a shopping experience destination a real adventure for our customers. We are obsessed with our customers and we want them to save money and live better.

“This is a retail revolution with 10,000 products.”

“We are trying to make shopping great again and at Silly Solly’s they know they are paying the right price as we make life simple for people.”