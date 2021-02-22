Silly Solly’s to open more Australian stores

Rockhampton-born discount retailer Silly Solly’s is expanding to open four more stores in the next few weeks across New South Wales and Victoria.

The company restarted just three years ago under Solly Stanton, Brad Walton and Steve Watchman, after a 20-year absence.

All products in the store are under $5, with more than 10,000 products to choose from.

“You cannot be all things to all people,” Mr Stanton said.

“We know our customers and give them what they want at the price they want to pay.

“It is our aim to continue to exceed our customers’ expectations every time they shop with us.

“Selection is important to our customers as well as the low price.”

Products include personal care, toys, consumables, cleaning products, craft, tools, giftware, storage, clothing, kitchenware, manchester, books, seasonal specials and big brand clearance groceries.

Despite coronavirus, the company has continued to open stores across the country, creating hundreds of jobs.

Bundaberg's Silly Solly’s opening last year.

The company is also looking to open four mega stores in regional Victoria, Shepparton, Sydney, Lismore and Bathurst.

“It was a massive challenge but Silly Solly’s responded to consumer demand for new ranges of products during COVID with a huge everyday focus on essentials items,” Mr Stanton said.

“We have a plan for future growth.

“We are inspired by everyday Australians battling uncertainty.

“We are accelerating more than ever the opening of stores over Australia.”

Online shopping also doesn’t faze the company.

“As a general statement there would be thousands of people in stores across Australia at any given time that are comparing retail prices online on their mobile phones with competitors’ prices,” Mr Stanton said.

“Our customers do not need to waste time and do that in a Silly Solly’s store.

“The nothing over $5 pricing model is attractive to customers already struggling with the increased cost of living.

“Our value is so high and prices so low our customers visit more often.”

There are also plans for a new store at a big location in Rockhampton.