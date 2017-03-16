'Silver Fox' back on track for Rocky Cup this weekend

Cyclist Ron Hickson will make his return from injury at this weekend's CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels.

CYCLING: Just weeks after suffering serious injuries in a race crash in Brisbane, Ron Hickson will return to the track for the CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels this weekend.

A perennial favourite and a regular at the event, the 69-year-old from Yeppoon was determined not to miss the 50th running of the annual track meet.

He will line up against a quality field of riders in the three heats in a bid to book a berth in the feature on Saturday night.

Hickson, affectionately dubbed the Silver Fox, suffered a deflated right lung and a broken wing bone on his pelvis when he was brought down by a fellow competitor at last month's Queensland Masters Track Cycling Championships.

He spent several days in hospital before recuperating with family in Brisbane for several weeks before returning to Rockhampton last Tuesday.

It was on the trip home that wife Denise learned that he had nominated for the Cup the night before.

"My daughter, who is the treasurer for the club, saw the registration and texted me about it,” Denise said.

"He was determined right from the word go that this would be a quick recovery.

"I don't know if we can expect too much from him, but he just wanted to be part of it because it's the 50th.

"If he wasn't capable, he wouldn't go out there. He's not that silly.”

Hickson got back on the bike for his first training ride on Saturday.

He is realistic about his chances and is not expecting to emulate the second placing he scored in the Cup last year.

"This will be the 42nd year I've raced in the Rocky Cup carnival. Another two years I was handicapper and didn't race and another year I was on the back gate marshalling the riders,” he said.

"I've had 45 years association with the carnival so that's why I'm starting.

"I will be trying to make the Rocky Cup final, that's one of my main goals every year.”

Rockhampton Cycling Club president Tom Waerner said more than 70 cyclists would take part in the 90 events on the Cup program, which starts at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome at 6pm tomorrow and continues from 4.30pm on Saturday.

He said the two feature events - the Rocky Cup (men) and the women's equivalent, the Capricornia Cup - would provide some spectacular racing.

Rockhampton's Dustin Cramer will be back to defend his title in the Rocky Cup but will face a strong challenge from under-19 kierin world champion, Conor Rowley from Victoria.

Waerner also expects local rider Bailey Goltz to give the title a "red-hot go”.

Lara Tucker, who recently won four gold medals at the under-19 track nationals, will headline the women's event but is expected to start close to scratch.

"It will be tough for her to win it this year,” Waerner said. "It might be one of the under-17 riders - either Emma Green or Danni Ruff - that will have a good shot at winning the women's race this year.”