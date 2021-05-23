After yet another disappointing performance and result away from home in the defeat to GWS, the West Coast Eagles could receive a much-needed boost on Saturday night with the possible return of dual All-Australian midfielder Elliot Yeo for the home clash with Essendon.

The 26-year-old hasn’t featured for the Eagles since round 11 last season after a long battle with osteitis pubis but after making his highly anticipated comeback in the WAFL on the weekend, where he gathered 12 disposals and laid eight tackles in 60 minutes of game time, he could be back in Eagles colours for the visit of the Bombers.

Yeo in action at WAFL level. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

“There’s opportunities to play this week we’ve just got to see how he pulls up. He went through with his minutes so he’s a chance, we’ve just got to work through that. Luke Shuey’s a little way off as is Jeremy McGovern along with Liam Duggan,” Simpson said.

“We’ve been really patient with ‘Yeoy’. It’s always been a longer-term view and part of that view has been about how he pulls up. If he pulls up fresh and is jumping out of his skin on Monday we can talk. If he’s feeling some pain, we may need another week,” Simpson continued.

West Coast have been hard hit with injuries but with Yeo’s return seemingly imminent and Shannon Hurn and Liam Ryan coming back into the team for the loss to the Giants, the Eagles are starting to get some big names back at a time where their form on the road continues to be questioned.

“We’re getting some soldiers back slowly, I thought Liam Ryan and Shannon Hurn were a little bit rusty today so they’ll be better for the run for sure.”

Alex Witherden was a late withdrawal for the defeat to the Giants though with groin tightness while Brad Sheppard battled on late in the contest with an ankle injury.

Originally published as Silver lining after Eagles’ brutal loss