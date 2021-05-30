Silver lining for Covid-stranded Blues

Carlton coach David Teague says the Covid influenced week away from Melbourne and a second straight game at the SCG will provide a necessary bonding experience for the Blues after their poor final quarter fade out in the 22-point loss to the Swans.

Carlton are almost certain to stay in Sydney and play West Coast at the SCG on Sunday rather than their scheduled MCG clash and the Blues boss believes that could prove handy after they let another big opportunity slip against Sydney to sit in 13th place at four and seven for the season.

“It’s a great chance for our boys to stick together. We need to bond. We’ll pick our lip up quick, we’re not going to sulk. We’re going to get back onto learning and we’ll be ready to go next week. We expect to come out here and beat West Coast,” Teague said.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty around it but hopefully everyone stays safe, does the right thing and we get it under control. We have the bye the week after that so we should be able to get back to Melbourne after the West Coast game.”

Teague admitted handing the sub vest to two time best and fairest winner Marc Murphy was a tough message to deliver after the 33-year-old was dropped after the win over Hawthorn last week.

The 294-game veteran ended up entering the clash in the third quarter after Michael Gibbons succumbed to a hamstring problem and had five possessions.

“The call wasn’t so tough because we did what we think was right and we felt comfortable with that. Delivering the message was harder to someone who hasn’t experienced it,” Teague said.

“You’ve got to get your energy back up for the team because you become infectious for your environment.”

“Was he disappointed? Absolutely but the way he handled himself, there was real clarity around the messages. He knows what we’re looking for and he came on and gave us a little bit in the second half,” Teague continued.

Teague admitted he struggled to find a match-up for the best on ground Isaac Heeney but praised Liam Jones for his efforts on Buddy Franklin in an engrossing Indigenous round duel between two key position, Indigenous players.

Franklin finished with three goals to move to 966 in his career, four away from Jack Titus on the all-time list.

The eight time All-Australian may be looked at by the MRO however for a head high bump on Nic Newman in the second quarter.

The incident also led to a knock on his knee that had him limping at a stage and in consultation with the trainers but he was able to play on and seemingly without too much discomfort.

Originally published as Silver lining for Covid-stranded Blues