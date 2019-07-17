Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Simmons won't play in the FIBA World Cup.
Ben Simmons won't play in the FIBA World Cup.
Basketball

Simmons backtracks on Boomers commitment

17th Jul 2019 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ben Simmons' decision to pull out of the 2019 Basketball World Cup is official - but the 22-year-old will be making his Boomers debut on home soil next month.

On the same day Simmons officially put pen to paper and celebrated his five-year, $241.6 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, it was reported Simmons has decided to return home for the Boomers' World Cup warm-up games against the United States.

His decision not to play the World Cup, beginning at the end of August, follows NBA superstar Anthony Davis' decision to pull out of Team USA's campaign earlier this week.

Simmons and Davis are both managed by Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul, who also advises LeBron James.

 

more to follow

More Stories

Show More
basketball ben simmons boomers fiba world cup philadelphia 76ers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Woorabinda woman stuns Aussie music scene and climbs charts

    premium_icon Woorabinda woman stuns Aussie music scene and climbs charts

    Music Debut single earns praise for Triple J Unearthed Featured Artist

    The future of property conveyancing has arrived in CQ

    premium_icon The future of property conveyancing has arrived in CQ

    News Trees rejoice as Rocky has its first electronic property settlement.

    Adani ‘admin error’ ends in court

    premium_icon Adani ‘admin error’ ends in court

    Environment It's an issue the resources giant has described as a mistake

    Rocky referee to make NRL history this week

    premium_icon Rocky referee to make NRL history this week

    Rugby League Belinda Sharpe to become the first female to officiate an NRL game