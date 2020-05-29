Menu
Simon Wilhelm: Wanted man found ‘hiding in storage room’

29th May 2020 3:49 PM

A man wanted on child sex offences has been found hiding in a storage unit underneath a Wollongong takeaway store.

Police put out a public appeal for information about the whereabouts of 49-year-old Simon Wilhelm on Wednesday, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for child sex offences.

The 49-year-old, whose name is listed on the NSW Child Protection Register, was found later that afternoon after reports from the public.

In a statement, police said Wilhelm was found "hiding in a storage room underneath a takeaway store" on Crown Street around 4pm, before he was taken to Wollongong Police Station.

He was subsequently charged with failing to report, and will appear before a magistrate in Wollongong on Friday.

Wilhelm relocated from Western Australia to Tweed Heads in August 2016 after he was released prison, where he served a five-year term for possessing child pornography.

He was placed on the NSW Child Protection Register when he arrived in the state, and began living with his father in Unanderra.

child sex abuse child sex offender crime editors picks sex abuse

