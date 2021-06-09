Simple act that could send you to jail

A number of little-known driving rules have been revealed, with some basic acts carrying a jail term and others whopping fines.

Australian motorists are being urged to read up on their road rules, with new findings revealing how many drivers risk hefty fines and even jail time for their everyday driving habits.

Driving experts from StressFreeCarRental.com have revealed the list of laws they say many Australian drivers “may not even realise they are breaking”, including throwing apple cores out the window and honking their horns to greet or farewell someone.

Many of the offences carry hefty penalties, with pet owners likely to be stung the worst – driving with their animal on their lap could mean up to six months behind bars or up to $5500 in fines.

Many everyday road habits could land drivers in hot water. Picture: Damian Shaw / NCA NewsWire

A StressFreeCarRental.com spokesperson said there were many road rules motorists were not directly taught when learning to drive that were important to know in order to avoid penalties.

“There’s actually a long list of obscure laws that many Australians haven’t heard of – and often they differ from state to state,” the spokesperson said.

“Motorists often assume that the legalities of the road are simple and self-explanatory; however this is not the case.

“Being wary of the less obvious rules, regulations and laws can keep Aussie drivers out of trouble with the law.”

Here’s the list of road rules you should know.

Having children or animals on your lap:

As well as the Australian Federal Police, the RSPCA can issue fines under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

If an animal is injured in a car because it was unrestrained, owners could face up to six months’ jail time and fines of up to $5500.

Improper use of a horn:

Beeping goodbye to family or friends as you drive off or honking at another car that cut you off is actually illegal.

Horns should only be used if it serves to warn other road users of your approach.

In the past five years, StressFreeCarRental.com estimates more than 800 people have been fined for improper use of a horn in NSW alone.

Police can hand out fines for a range of seemingly ‘everyday’ driving habits. Picture: Gaye Gerard / NCA NewsWire

Throwing fruit out of the car window:

While fruit may be biodegradable, throwing an apple core or a banana peel out the window can land motorists a fine.

This is particularly true in Queensland, where the crime of “dropping injurious matter on a road” results in a $533 fine and two demerit points.

Leaving keys in the ignition:

While it may be convenient to leave the ignition running while you quickly return a library book or pick up takeaway dinner, it’s a fineable offence.

In NSW, drivers caught will be $114 out of pocket, with an estimated 1000 people being fined for doing this every year in the state.

Leaving your fog lights on:

Fog lights should only be used in rain or fog, or when a driver’s vision is impaired by smoke or dust. Once you can see clearly, drivers need to turn them off or risk a fine.

Driving with an unregistered trailer:

Fines of up to $686 can be dished out for having an unregistered trailer attached to a car.

Not winding up windows:

In Queensland, if you’re more than three metres from your car, your windows need to be up with a gap no greater than 5cm.

In addition, a car must be locked when it’s parked on the road. A vehicle is considered unattended when you are more than 3m away from it.

Originally published as Simple act that could send you to jail