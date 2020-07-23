Simple act that is driving down crime in Rocky

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES: Police are applauding the community’s effort to lock up their vehicles to thwart thieves.

ROCKHAMPTON’S Police officers are impressed.

They’ve recently noticed that the majority of community members have been locking their vehicles when leaving them parked and unattended, leading to fewer opportunities for thieves.

Police have also seen most community members have ensured they do not leave items of value in their vehicles to tempt thieves.

To discourage thieves, police advise not to leave anything valuable in your vehicle.

A local Sergeant Jode Fernie from the Rockhampton Crime Prevention Unit was impressed by the actions of local motorists.

“We have found for vehicles parked in all areas – shopping centres, streets and driveways – most drivers have been vigilant with their vehicle security,” Sgt Fernie said.

“This is having a real impact on opportunities for offenders, as they cannot commit crime without an easy target.

“The people of Rockhampton and surrounds should be congratulated for maintaining such a high standard in security.”

To further decrease your chances in becoming a victim of vehicle crime, police suggest using anti-theft screws to secure vehicle numbers plates on cars, caravans, motorbike, boats and trailers.

Further information on vehicle security can be found here.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.